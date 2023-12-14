Michigan population growth council approves report - read its recommendations

Michigan’s first population growth Council has filed its final report advocating for policies it believes will help reverse worrying trends of dismal population growth that have concerned business and political leaders about the state’s future.

The 27-member Growing Michigan Together Council voted 19-1 among present members to submit its final report to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Legislature, making recommendations to retain young talent and attract families looking to settle down later in life. The Council’s executive summary and full 85-page report can be found at growingmichigan.org.

The report, which highlighted Michigan’s spot as the 49th state in the country for population growth and fall in median household income to 34th nationally, puts forth a goal for Michigan become a top ten state for population growth by 2050.

“We’re losing too many of our talented young people and failing to attract others,” the report’s executive summary read. “And when they leave, our communities suffer from lost tax base and wages needed to support our public amenities, schools, roads, transit, and housing and to attract business to our state. The cycle of healthy growth is broken.”

“While Michigan has many assets—worldclass higher-education universities, rich natural resources, a dominant engineering workforce, and relatively low cost of living—we face many challenges that we must reverse to thrive in a 21st-century economy,” the report continued.

The report focuses in part on reasons why young workers leave the state for job opportunities, recognizing that certain industries simply offer better positions elsewhere.

“In the absence of a clear opportunity for career growth with a Michigan-based company, young talent will continue to seek high-paying jobs with employers in states and regions with concentrated industries and networks of professionals, exacerbating the state’s existing labor shortage,” Council members wrote.

A key recommendation of the Council is to establish Michigan’s role as the “innovation hub of the Midwest” to restart the cycle of Michigan-based industries attracting and retaining talent to the state, who then continue to further attract workers through their work. The report also cited poor infrastructure and scarcity of housing as barriers to attracting and retaining talented workers.

For Michigan children and older students, the Council highlighted lackluster statistics and new goals for Michigan’s pre-college education system. Less than a third of all students are proficient in reading or math in the fourth and eighth grade, while only 10% of Black students reach reading proficiency in the fourth grade.

Among its specific policy recommendations, the Council suggests the development of a new economic growth plan, providing two years of free postsecondary education, increasing housing availability and developing “roust and reliable regional public transit systems across the state.”

The Council stressed that no specific party of politician is to blame for the concerning amount of population loss.

“We are all responsible for the apathy that allowed our outcomes to slip so far, and the lack of cohesion and shared commitment necessary to build a better Michigan,” members wrote.

The Council said that the inertia of Michigan’s current trends would take significant work to correct. But they remained optimistic that Michigan’s current leaders are realizing the gravity of the situation and working to spur growth.

“A problem as significant as changing the momentum of 50 years of declining outcomes for Michiganders cannot be fixed by simply recommending a reformed education system, a future-focused economic growth plan, or better places to live,” the report read. “Long-term change must address the structural and fiscal challenges that make it difficult to address these problems in Michigan.”

The Council said that further analysis is necessary to develop the specific policies that they feel will encourage growth in the state, including opportunities for new revenue streams and a reassessment of tax policy.

“We believe that implementation of our report means the worst of Michigan’s days are behind us and that we will step into a more prosperous future for all Michiganders,” they wrote. “We trust that our work will result in people choosing Michigan to build their lives and raise their families.”