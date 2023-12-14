Green Charter Township Board takes closer look at predecessors’ agreements with Gotion

GREEN CHARTER TOWNSHIP — It’s been more than a month since the entire Green Charter Township Board was recalled over Gotion’s controversial electric vehicle battery plant.

The new board is now pumping the brakes to take a closer look at the agreements that have been made.

The new township supervisor, Jason Kruse, said the board has been busy transitioning from the old board to the new and getting things in order before taking a closer look at the Gotion project.

Advertisement

The new board was elected on Nov. 7. Enough signatures were collected to recall all seven members over their support of Gotion, but only five names were on the ballot.

The former supervisor, Jim Chapman, said two members resigned because of the stress over the controversial project.

Kruse said the board needs more time to go over the agreements that were made between Gotion and the old board.

“If something can be done to enhance those agreements or contracts for the betterment of Green Charter Township residents, we’re interested in doing that,” said Kruse.

Advertisement

The new board recently voted to roll back a resolution to support bringing Gotion to the area and a resolution approving water extension to the proposed Gotion site.

“We needed to just kind of rescind that so we can revisit all of our all the contracts that we wanted to review and establish new communication with Mr. Thelen and Gotion, and then work from step one on forward with this new board,” said Kruse.

Kruse said after the new board finishes their transition, they will move forward with what’s best for the township when it comes to Gotion.

He acknowledged that some of those agreements his predecessors made, might not be able to be broken but the board wants to look at all options.

Advertisement

“It’s just a matter of contract-by-contract agreement by agreement, basis by basis,” said Kruse.

Gotion Spokesperson Chuck Thelen said they welcome the new board researching the township’s legal obligations.

“The agreements were made with the township, and the township will be required to adhere to the agreements,” said Thelen.

Thelen said Gotion is moving full steam ahead with the EV battery plant project, hoping to be as transparent as possible.

Advertisement

“We’re continuing to work with the regulatory agencies. The amount of information that they’re asking for has been very time consuming. We may see maybe a two-month delay to the original 2026 January opening date,” said Thelen.

Thelen expects the Gotion development to move forward. It’s just figuring out what those agreements will look like with the new township board.

“We have, as you can imagine, a very large investment already in place and that investment will continue as we’ve already promised the state. We will meet our milestones, we will meet our scope,” said Thelen.

Both Kruse and Thelen both confirmed they had an introductory meeting last week. No official business was discussed but it gave the two a chance to get to know each other and forge a path forward.