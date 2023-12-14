Cadillac Salvation Army leader to camp out in Red Kettle for Red Kettle Campaign

Salvation Army leader to camp out in Red Kettle for Red Kettle Campaign

CADILLAC — The head of Cadillac’s Salvation Army is hoping to raise some much-needed funds for the Red Kettle campaign by camping out in the huge kettle all next week.

The organization has already raised more than $76,000 towards their $200,000 goal.

Starting Saturday, Officer in Command Lieutenant Gregory Bock said he plans to spend every day up until Christmas Eve camped out in the Red Kettle to raise the rest of the money needed and to bring attention to homelessness by being out in the elements.

Bock said he will only come down for bathroom breaks and invites people to come visit him in the giant kettle.

It will be stationed at different locations in the area starting at the Salvation Army thrift store on Mitchell Street.

“I crawl up in the giant red kettle that we have built just for Cadillac in Cadillac, by Cadillac, for Cadillac and all the communities we serve and the three-county area that we oversee, to bring awareness and advocacy to homelessness, food insecurity, some of the major problems that our friends and neighbors in our communities face every single day. And what better place to do it than a big red kettle during Kettle Season,” said Bock.

Bock said they have a donor who’s stepped up promising to match dollar for dollar any money raised the whole week he’s in the kettle.

