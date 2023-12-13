Turtle Creek Casino supports veterans through 2 different donation programs

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — Turtle Creek Casino in Grand Traverse County says they were able to raise thousands of dollars to help veterans.

Charlie Golf One, which provides a supportive housing community for veterans and their families, received over $3,900 from Turtle Creek’s Cash in on Kindness program.

Turtle Creek also held a Pints for Patriots fundraiser, donating 25 cents of every beer sold to Goodwill’s Patriot Place, which helps male veterans experiencing homelessness. Selling 14,000 beers in November, they were able to raise around $4,500.

“When [veterans] come home, it’s almost just as scary to reenter civilian life after all that,” said Kelly Price, Charlie Golf One secretary.

“We get them together in this facility at Patriot Place, where they’re around folks that have that common background. It helps give some emotional support to making progress in getting out of homelessness,” said Robert Randall, Goodwill Northern Michigan COO.



