The best gift you can give yourself is being present

The holiday season can be difficult for some, particularly those that suffer from mental health issues. The holidays can trigger feelings of depression, grief, and sometimes anger. That is why it is important to be present and practice mindfulness this holiday season because by taking care of yourself, you care for all of your friends & family within your orbit.

We sit down with Dr. Kristyn Gregory from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan to discuss the impact of being present with your mental health and we discuss some tips to establish mindfulness during the busy holiday season. For more information on how you can be present this holiday season visit the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan website.