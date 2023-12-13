Supreme Court could limit medication abortion access despite Prop Three passage

A pair of new Supreme Court cases could limit abortion access in Michigan despite a voter-approved amendment added the right to the procedure into the state Constitution.

The cases — FDA v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine and Danco Laboratories v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine — center around the approval and expansion of access to mifepristone, the medication which is often provided for medication induced abortions. The Court took up the cases in a Wednesday order following their intervention in April when a lower judge temporarily revoked access to the medication.

Ashlea Phenicie, chief advocacy officer for Planned Parenthood of Michigan, said the case could jeopardize access to medication abortion, which makes up a majority of abortions carried out in the country.

Advertisement

“If the court does ultimately repeal the FDA’s approval or take mifepristone off the market, they will be removing access to the gold standard of care, interfering in doctors ability to provide the best care for their patients,” she said. “But they will also be setting a precedent for anyone with a political axe to grind to interfere in the FDA’s approval process.”

Phenicie said that the Court could restrict access to the medication through various means, including limiting the methods in which it can be prescribed or ruling that actions taken by the FDA to expand its access were not taken properly. The Court declined to take up a challenge to the medication’s original approval.

Phenicie stressed that access to both procedural and medication abortion will remain in Michigan and nationally where previously allowed until the Court issues its decision on the case, which would come as late as the end of its term in June. Michigan voters approved Proposal Three in 2022, which enshrined the right to an abortion in the state Constitution.

Phenicie said that medication abortion helps give rural residents access to reproductive care that might be tough to receive otherwise.

Advertisement

Currently, Michigan patients seeking to receive abortion medication can contact providers like Planned Parenthood. The medication may be delivered in the mail or administered in person at an abortion clinic, after which the patient will lose their pregnancy in an experience similar to a miscarriage, Phenicie said. Planned Parenthood allows virtual medical visits to prescribe the medication, she added, further expanding access to those in rural areas or with limited transportation.

Medication abortion also gives women the option to go through the process in their own homes, which can increase access and comfortability when terminating a pregnancy, Phenicie added. She said that medication abortion is able to be provided in the first 70 days of gestation.

Opponents of the drug have raised concerns about the safety of those who take it, saying that the FDA didn’t give proper consideration to these risks. According to the FDA, there have been 32 reports of deaths in patients associated with mifepristone between its approval in 2000 and 2022. However, the agency cautioned against a direct association of causality with the drug, saying that factors such as use of other drugs, incorrect usage or pre-existing medical conditions must also be taken into account.

Phenicie said that these concerns from opponents were “rooted in political motivations” and that the drug is safer than many other medications widely available in the market.

Advertisement

“I believe that’s an incredibly bad faith argument being put forth by people who want to restrict abortion as much as possible,” she said. “Mifepristone is safe, effective and has been used by more than 5 million people since it was first approved more than 20 years ago and has a safety record of more than 99%.”

If mifepristone were limited or taken off the market, medication abortion would still exist, Phenicie said. Mifeprestone is generally taken in combination is misoprostol, which when taken on its own can act as a less effective abortifacient. The approval status of misoprostol has not yet been challenged.

Phenicie also warned that the Court’s ruling could set a precedent against other “stigmatized” medications. In September 2022, a federal judge in Texas ruled that employer-provided insurance shouldn’t have to cover PrEP, an anti-HIV prophylactic medication, on the grounds of religious liberty.

Since retaking legislative majorities at the beginning of 2023, Michigan Democrats have passed laws expanding access to the procedure in the state, including the Reproductive Health Act, a set of bills signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer this year that will go into effect in February.

Advertisement

“The Reproductive Health Act will help to ensure that private insurance can cover abortion care, that abortion providers are not singled out for medically unnecessary building restrictions that prevent access to procedural abortion,” she said. “It will allow students at public universities to receive information and referrals for their full range of health care options.”

Phenicie said that there was more work she’d like to see to expand abortion access in Michigan, including considerations to roll back a 24-hour waiting period for the procedure, counseling requirements and restrictions for Medicaid coverage of the procedure.