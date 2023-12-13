Shanty Creek Resort: Holiday activities

Ski free with Santa and more this holiday season at Shanty Creek

Santa’s coming to town — and he’s dashing through the snow on a pair of skis to Shanty Creek Resort in Bellaire, Michigan.

At 9 a.m. on Christmas Day, you’ll find Santa zip zagging along the slopes of Schuss Mountain after a long night of bringing toys and good cheer—and families can ski right along with him for free. In fact, the event is open not just to guests of the resort, but the entire community.

“It’s our Christmas giveback to the community,” says Lindsey Southwell, Director of Marketing at Shanty Creek Resort. “We offer free lift tickets to everyone on Christmas Day, and Santa is out on the slopes, and he’s skiing and doing photo opps with visitors. It’s a fantastic time.”

If you’re looking for a Michigan winter wonderland for your family this holiday season, there’s no better value than Shanty Creek Resort, where many of the holiday activities are free. Mark your calendar for these events.

Storytime with Santa, Dec. 15: Santa’s taking a night off from toymaking to take part in storytime with the kids at 6:45 p.m. in the Lakeview Hotel’s Bellaire Ballroom. Gather around the Christmas tree for a winter story with Santa and enjoy a sugar cookie and cup of hot chocolate after. Breakfast with Santa, Dec. 16: Join us from 9-11 a.m. in The Lakeview Restaurant for a buffet breakfast with good ol’ Saint Nick. Children 5 and under are free with a paying adult for this event, which includes a donut decorating station. Children 6-9 are $14 and adults are $17. Find out more.

Tannenbaum Blitzen, Dec. 16: Get ready to see the lights on Schuss Mountain’s Christmas tree sparkle for the first time during our annual tree-lighting ceremony. Skiers will also hold torches to light their way down Schuss Mountain during their Torchlight Parade, which takes place at 7:15 p.m. (weather permitting), immediately following the tree lighting. Then, fireworks will light the night as they are set off from Schuss Mountain to cap off the event. One of the best places to view the action: Ivan’s Café, where customers may enjoy an Italian buffet of spaghetti marinara, fettuccini alfredo, vegetables, garlic bread and dessert for just $20/person (tax and tip included) from 6-8 p.m. Reservations are recommended.

Ski Free with Santa, Dec. 25: Glide, Santa, glide! Join Santa on the slopes of Schuss Mountain and ski for free from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Pay it forward with a donation of nonperishable food items, gently used winter clothing and/or household items to benefit local food pantries.

Staying at Shanty Creek Resort? You might also catch a glimpse of Santa’s post-toy drop skiing adventure from your hotel window.

Find out more about these and other holiday activities on the Shanty Creek Resort website.