Rotary Charities of Traverse City announce Fall 2023 Grant Award recipients

TRAVERSE CITY — Rotary Charities of Traverse City announced their recipients of the Fall 2023 Grant Awards.

A total of $430,000 was distributed to the following nine local organizations:

Dolly Parton Imagination Library Grand Traverse Region

Frankfort Area Community Land Trust

Grand Traverse Industries

Grand Traverse Conservation District

Grow Benzie

Leland Township Public Library

Northwest Community Health Innovation Region Behavioral Health Initiative

The Leelanau Conservancy

United Way of Northwest Michigan

Seven of those were awarded through the Rotary Charities’ Assets for Thriving Communities Grant Program, and the other two were through the Systems Change Accelerator Program.

“We really focus on initiatives that benefit the people and the communities of this region. We envision communities that are adaptive and thriving for everyone. Helping organizations and communities adapt to change and become more resilient and then helping people to access everything that they would need to be able to thrive,”

The application window for the next round of grants is from Jan. 1 to March 1 and the recipients will be announced in June.

