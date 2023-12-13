New tool to use to protect against ‘sextortion’ on Meta platforms

CADILLAC — Social media platforms like Facebook and Snapchat have been updating their security to fight against sextortion.

Across the country last year, police took more than 7,000 reports relating to the online extortion of minors. Facebook’s owner, Meta, has a new tool that targets revenge porn, especially for teens, on its platforms.

It’s called Take it Down. Users have to download special software that can anonymously add a digital fingerprint to photos they want removed or blocked. Meta will then maintain a database of those digital fingerprints, but not the photos themselves.

If a photo with the same fingerprint ever gets posted to Facebook or Instagram, the company will be alerted and can review the photo. They will then be able to remove it or limit its spread.

To learn more about the software or how Meta is working to protect its users against sextortion, click here.