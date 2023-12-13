Michigan State Police serves driver a random act of kindness

OTSEGO COUNTY — A simple traffic stop by Michigan State Police turned into an opportunity to help someone that was struggling financially.

It all happened after a state trooper made a traffic stop in Otsego County after noticing a car driving slowly because of a flat tire.

Sergeant Miller with the Gaylord Post, said that while talking with the driver, the trooper discovered they didn’t have the money to replace the tire, so he jumped into action and contacted ‘STOP’ which is the State Trooper outreach partnership.

Advertisement

Using “STOP’ funds, MSP paid for a tow truck and purchased four new tires for the vehicle, totaling about $500.

Miller said the driver was surprised by the generosity of the *trooper’s random act of kindness.

“When the driver saw the tow truck there, I think their reaction was, man. Like they were having trouble actually replacing the tire. And then now there’s a tow truck bill. So, I think they had a little panic moment. But when the trooper said, ‘no, the state police are covering the tow truck and the tires’, they were so happy and so thankful and especially this time of year,” said Miller.

Miller said their chapter of the STOP program has been around since 2022 and has paid for book vending machines for elementary schools, ‘Boots for Kids’ and ‘Shop with a Hero’ at Christmastime and many more charitable events.