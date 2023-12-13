Gaylord Blue Devils Wellness Center exemplifies school-based health programs

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan has launched a program that brings health services into the public school system to give all students access to proper health care. One such facility is the Gaylord Blue Devils Wellness Center located at Gaylord High School.

The mission behind the Wellness Center is more than providing health care services to students, it’s to provide the community a safe place for students to go when they find themselves in need of care. One of the functions of the center is to provide hygienic products to students that either forgot to bring some or are unable to afford them. The center does not charge for these items and provides a way for students to obtain them without having to sign up.

Gaylord Blue Devils Wellness Center

For more information on the Gaylord Blue Devils Wellness Center and the other programs available, visit the Health Department of Northwest Michigan’s website.