Detroit federal building partially closed after elevated bacteria levels found

DETROIT (AP) — Parts of a federal building in downtown Detroit have been closed because of elevated levels of the bacteria that causes Legionnaire’s disease.

The U.S. General Services Administration-Great Lakes Region said water tests from Nov. 8 found legionella in specific test points in the Patrick V. McNamara Building, The Detroit News reported Wednesday.

The GSA-Great Lakes Region operates the building.

“Immediately after receiving these test results, the GSA notified building occupants, shut off the affected water outlets, and restricted access to the outlets,” the agency said in a statement. “In addition, the GSA is continuing to flush water through these points while developing a full building water flushing and sampling testing plan.”

Additional testing is being conducted on the elevated test points, the GSA added.

Legionnaire’s disease is a serious type of pneumonia caused by inhaling small water droplets containing legionella bacteria. It is generally not spread from person to person.