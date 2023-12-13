Brighten up the dark days of winter with this Holiday Citrus Salad

Winter is upon us and with it come cold and sometimes cloudy days that can lead to individuals feeling depressed and anxious. One of the many ways that a person can overcome this seasonal bout is to consume foods that remind you of summer months while providing a lot of vitamins and minerals to keep you and your family healthy.

On this episode of Table Health we walk you through a simple recipe that will bring the whole family back for seconds...and thirds. By combined a variety of citrus fruits you can create a beautifully colorful salad that packs a flavorful punch.

Here is your suggested ingredient list:

2 ruby red grapefruits

2-3 blood oranges

2-3 navel oranges

3-4 tangerines

1/3 cup pomegranate arils (about half of a fresh pomegranate)

1-2 kiwi fruit

Optional: green mint leaves, parsley leaves, or sage leaves

For a full breakdown of how to create this dish and more flavorful recipes visit the Table Health website.