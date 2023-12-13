Baby boom: Munson Medical Center staff deliver four babies in 46 minutes

TRAVERSE CITY — There was a baby boom at Munson Medical Center. They say they usually deliver six babies a day, on average, but it was a whole lot busier Tuesday morning.

“They, we need you in room 18 for a delivery. So I went into 18 and had a nice birth and I finished that one up and they said, we need you and 17 for a delivery,” said Dr. Timothy Madion, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Munson.

Four babies were born in a little more than 40 minutes. That’s what nurses and doctors on Munson Medical Center’s O.B. floor found themselves tasked with Tuesday morning.

“We typically say that they’re the ones that are in charge. And so sometimes they decide that they all want to show up together with their friends,” said Sarah McClure, Munson Maternity Services Nursing Manager.

Babies Madelyn, Colton, Magnus and Maxine all made their appearance in a matter of minutes of each other.

“I think for anyone newer in their career, it’s a little more exciting and maybe a little more intimidating. That’s not too atypical. I mean, months on average is about six births a day. And once in a while they’re concentrated, close in time like that,” said Madion.

The babies didn’t stop there. Nurses and doctors helped deliver another baby just after 4:00 Tuesday morning, wrapping up a busy and early morning welcoming new bundles of joy into the world.

“They kind of monitor all the action on the unit and they help direct the nursing staff and the physician provider staff, the certified midwives, too. So they they really deserve all the credit, for running a safe unit,” said Madion.

“That’s probably one of the biggest assets that we have is the people that we get to work with that our team members. And when you work in labor and delivery, you get really used to being part of that team and working side by side,” said McClure.

The babies and their moms are now enjoying some well-deserved rest.