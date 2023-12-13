Alpena man arrested on charges of stealing Polaris, repainting it to disguise it

Christopher James Smolinski By Michigan State Police (Derrick Carroll)

ALPENA COUNTY — Michigan State Police Alpena Post troopers were contacted in September to investigate a stolen 2018 Polaris RZR RS1. The victim stated the Polaris was stolen from Bloom Road in Alpena Township.

Troopers said they collected evidence at the scene, including footwear impressions.

Troopers then contacted True North Radio Network and shared the information and photo of the Polaris on their Facebook page. Shortly thereafter, the MSP Alpena Post said they received an anonymous tip that 51-year-old Christopher James Smolinski from Alpena had been seen driving the stolen Polaris.

Advertisement

Troopers went to Smolinski’s residence and found him in the garage with the stolen ATV, troopers said. Smolinski had recently painted the vehicle, they charged.

A report was turned over to the Alpena County Prosecutor’s Office, and an arrest warrant was authorized for Smolinski on Dec. 10. Smolinski was arrested the following day.

Smolinski was arraigned Tuesday in the 88th District Court in Alpena County on one count of unlawful driving away motor vehicle, one count of malicious destruction of personal property $20,000 or more, one count of receiving concealing stolen vehicle, and one count of concealing or misrepresenting motor vehicle identity with intent to mislead.