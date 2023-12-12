TCAPS Board approves purchase of former school property in Williamsburg

In a unanimous vote, the TCAPS Board of Education authorized Superintendent Dr. John VanWagoner to execute the sale of the Bertha Vos property.

Bertha Vos, located in Williamsburg, closed due to declining enrollment.

TCAPS plan is to revitalize the property for residential purposes.

“This could be a win for the greater community,” Superintendent VanWagoner commented. “Housing is a leading concern for employers and families alike. We need to ensure we remain a vibrant and thriving community to live, work, and play. This opportunity benefits not only the Acme corridor, but the entire region.”

The Bertha Vos property reportedly cost the school district $1,225,000.