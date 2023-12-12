Secretary of State Benson reveals new public records portal, encourages requests

LANSING — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has unveiled a tool to make public records requests within her department easier for average citizens as officials continue to push for transparency measures in the state government.

At a press conference Tuesday, Benson said the service would help make good on promises to increase the transparency and accessibility of information within the department through the Freedom of Information Act. The tool only is only usable for Department of State documents, but Benson encouraged other departments to implement similar services.

“FOIA is one of the most important tools citizens can use to hold their government accountable, and open access to records and information about how the government is making decisions on behalf of the people we serve is one of the pillars of ensuring we have a healthy democracy,” she said. “At the end of the day, government documents belong to the people.”

The new service can be accessed by visiting milogin.michigan.gov, going to “Discover Online Services” and adding the FOIA service under the Michigan Secretary of State. Users will be asked for personal information as required under law, including their name, contact information and home address.

Benson said that once a FOIA request is fulfilled, many of the returned documents will be available to search for on the website, hopefully reducing the number of duplicate requests to the office.

“It’s fast, it’s easy, it eliminates layers of bureaucracy,” she said. Benson said that in 2023, the Bureau of Elections saw a 300% increase in daily FOIA requests, with that number expected to further increase as the 2024 election approaches.

Nick Pigeon, executive director of the Michigan Campaign Finance Network, praised Benson for making records requests more accessible to the general public.

“The ease with which our legislators can move from regulating a business to working on behalf of that business is huge problem and FOIA is an important accountability mechanism, shining a light on the affairs of public officials who serve knowing that any public record can be uncovered,” he said. “MCFN believes that a public body that is subject to disclosure and is transparent in its deliberations and internal communications better serves the people of the state of Michigan.”

Pigeon said he was hopeful the increased accessibility of the system would make it harder for public bodies to incorrectly deny or slowly respond to requests.

Benson said she didn’t anticipate delays in FOIA requests stemming from increased access to the service.

“Our team will be ready for additional requests and this portal is going to help us significantly,” she said, citing the ability to more quickly address duplicate requests or provide desired documents before a request is even made.

Kim Murphy-Kovalick, programs director of progressive advocacy organization Voters Not Politicians, said in a statement that the initiative is a step in the right direction for transparency and citizen involvement in politics.

“For years, Voters Not Politicians has been advocating for increasing government transparency and accountability to bring Michigan from worst to first in government ethics. Voters have a right to know who influences policy discussions and decision making, how government decisions are made, how policy is formulated, and how state resources are managed,” she said. “With this new, innovative online FOIA system, voters will have a more accessible and efficient process to access requested documents.”

Murphy-Kovalick said the move sets an example for other branches of government, including governor’s office and Legislature, which are exempt from FOIA requests under Michigan law.

In 2022, Michigan voters approved Proposal One, a constitutional amendment that required the Legislature to pass financial disclosure bills under threat of legal action. The amendment also altered term limits for state lawmakers, allowing legislators to serve a total of 12 years in the House and Senate combined.

The proposal was the most popular in a trio of amendments proposed last year, passing with 66% support. According to the Coalition for Integrity, Michigan ranked 47th out of the 50 states in 2020 for laws governing ethics and transparency in state government.

The Legislature reached its legal requirement and passed financial disclosure laws under a tense bipartisan vote where both right and left-wing members voiced criticism for the measures not going far enough.

The bills were signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, creating an annual financial disclosure form that must be completed by elected officials and candidates for state office.

Politicians are required to report any employment positions they’ve held in the last year, the employer of their spouse, a list of personal assets and investments with $1,000 in value or greater, all liabilities greater than or equal to $10,000, any future employment agreements or arrangements and all gifts received from a lobbyist or lobbyist agent, among other measures.

If politicians fail to file their annual report, they can be charged up to $1,000, while filing a knowingly false or incomplete report could result in a $2,000 fine. The House also added a measure in SB 374, an election bill regarding the size of election precincts, that would not allow candidates for office to take their seat if they hadn’t filed their disclosure report.

“Those bills were a first step but cannot be the last in a journey that needs to take us above and beyond the minimum standard that voters required,” Benson said Tuesday. FOIA requests were not altered or expanded with the legislation, but some lawmakers have continued to express interest in expanding the act to include the governor and Legislature next year.