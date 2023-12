On The Road: Start your musical journey at KNF Music Studio-6:45

KNF Music Studio has officially opened in the Grand Traverse area, providing private and small group music lessons.

The owners, Nathan and Kristi Fish, both come from musical backgrounds and are excited to inspire and teach new students at their studio.

At KNF, students will have performance opportunities designed to motivate them and teach them that practice makes improvement.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are visiting KNF Music Studio this morning.

On The Road: Start your musical journey at KNF Music Studio-7:15

On The Road: Start your musical journey at KNF Music Studio-7:45

On The Road: Start your musical journey at KNF Music Studio-8:15

On The Road: Start your musical journey at KNF Music Studio-8:45