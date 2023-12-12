Northern Michigan businesses struggling due to lack of snowfall

CRAWFORD COUNTY — Northern Michigan is no stranger to winter-like weather, but it seems like were not getting the amount of snow that we like to see by now.

Some are blaming a strong El Nino weather pattern this year.

Many businesses rely on the snow to start their season by bringing in more visitors and tourists who want to take advantage of the winter weather.

The owner of Paddle Hard Brewing, Chad Swander, said the snow helps bring people in.

“When we do have good snow, we do see an increase in snowmobile traffic locally,” said Chad Swander.

But when the snow and cold temperatures aren’t here, neither are the tourists.

Justin Andre, the Director of Operations of Hanson Hills, said theyre excited for when they get to open up.

“We look forward for this all year long we prep all year long to have our downhill and ski operations open our cross country trails open,” he said.

With mild temperatures and the lack of snowfall this year, businesses all over Northern Michigan are feeling the crunch.

The owner of Northbound Outfitters, Heather Compton, said that for businesses that 100% rely on winter are having a hard time without the snow.

“I just feel like the shops that really rely on winter and really rely on snowfall, it’s got to be devastating to them,” she said.

Not only are businesses being affected, jobs are too.

“We have a lot of seasonal employees that we bring in, a lot of high school kids, a lot of second jobs for people, so not having holiday travel is going to be a big impact to our small non profit,” said Andre.

When the weather isn’t cooperating, businesses try to come up with other ways to draw people in.

“We try to do different events. We have karaoke tonight. We’re going to start trivia back up and try to do things. We have the gingerbread house decorating contests. So we do things to bring people in for events and stuff,” said Swander.

But even though that winter weather isn’t here yet, those businesses know it will come.

“Fingers are crossed. And we’ve got all our members doing snow dances and stuff like that,” said Andre.

“We are confident it’s going to snow. Winter is coming and it’s going to be great,” said Compton.