Northern Lakes Community Mental Health announces Mental Health First Aid Classes for 2024

TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Lakes Community Mental Health in Traverse City announced their Mental Health First Aid Classes for 2024.

The program teaches skills to help when it comes to mental health emergencies and behavioral health. Sessions cover a wide array of topics like substance abuse, anxiety disorders and psychotic disorders.

It’s a popular session for educators, employers and human resources professionals, but it’s open to anyone needing help.

Advertisement

“I see people coming back saying, Oh, this really helped me in this in this regard, or I was struggling with my with my child or that family member and they were able to get the resources. They were able to take that first step to come into mental health to receive services,” Cindy Peterson from Northern Lakes Community Mental Health said.

“To have one person say that pretty much means everything. At least I get through to one person,” Clarisse Hartnett-Manny from Northern Lakes Community Mental Health said.

Anyone can attend the courses, and there will be adult and youth versions available. If you would like to sign up for the classes, click here.