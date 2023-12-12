‘Noah’s Ark’ has been found, but state police don’t know who it belongs to

OTSEGO COUNTY — Michigan State Police need your help locating the owner of an abandoned boat named “Noah’s Ark.”

On the evening of Saturday, Dec. 9, a boat was left abandoned on the shoulder of Marlette Road and Sherman Road, troopers said.

It appears the boat had been pulled with a tow strap north of Sherman Road for about five miles before the vehicle turned east onto Marlette Road.

While the boat was being pulled down the roadway, the anchor point broke and the boat came to rest on the shoulder of the road, where it was abandoned, troopers said.

State police are asking anyone who has information concerning the boat or the owner to contact the MSP Gaylord Post at 989-732-2778.

Michigan State Police photo