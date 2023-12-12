MSP: Cadillac woman arrested for meth while trying to throw out evidence

Susan Marie Winchester (Derrick Carroll)

Troopers say they pulled over a Cadillac woman on Friday night for throwing something out her car’s window on Mackinaw Trail.

Susan Marie Winchester told MSP she had thrown a torch in a black box out the window because she’d heard that people were being charged for it. Troopers tell us that torches are often connected with narcotics use. Winchester was also driving without a license.

Troopers found the black box, a torch and a glass pipe wrapped in a cloth on the road. They say the pipe tested positive for meth.

Winchester was taken to the Wexford County Jail and charged with one count Possession Methamphetamine, and driving While License Suspended Second Offense. Her bond was set at $150,000.