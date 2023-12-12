Little Traverse Conservancy buys 56-acres of land in Charlevoix County

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY — The Little Traverse Conservancy has made a major purchase by officially buying 56-acres of land in Charlevoix County.

They made the purchase on Dec. 8, and it’s the land trust’s biggest financial investment to date at $3.15 million.

A quarter mile of that land is shoreline, and it has been listed for sale since the early summer of 2022.

The conservancy said it’s a massive step in furthering the protection of shoreline from the Mackinac Bridge to southern Charlevoix County.

“We have an anonymous donor who was the lead donor for this project and that person dreamed of making this accessible to all people. And now that’s a dream that hasn’t been realized yet on a nature preserve with the little Traverse Conservancy. So when that person put that to us, it was a beautiful challenge and an opportunity to have a dream be realized,” Emily Hughes, Little Traverse Conservancy’s chief development officer, said.

The conservancy’s plan is to have the land universally accessible and open to the public with the trail system and a lake overlook by the fall of 2024.