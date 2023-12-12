Festival of Trains kicks off Dec. 16 in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY — The annual Festival of Trains is coming back this weekend.

The popular holiday tradition is a big fundraiser for the area charities, and this year they expect nearly 6,000 people of all ages coming through to check out the model train displays. While at the festival you can also participate in a swap meet to add to your collection, and maybe even get the chance to see Santa while he’s visiting the festival himself.

Organizers said it’s a great way to kick off the holiday season.

“I’m not in the Christmas spirit till I get down here and watching these youngsters five or six years old walking here and they see the train and the smile on their face, that to me is worth $1,000,000,” Rick Vandenburg, a model train enthusiast, said.

The festival starts on Dec. 16 and runs until Dec. 31, but it will be closed on Christmas.

For more information about the festival, click here.