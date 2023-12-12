Excellence in Education: John Klak from Mount Pleasant High School

This week’s Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education winner is John Klak from Mount Pleasant High School. We have a video from your nominator. Let’s take a look.

Q. What’s it mean to you to know that you continue to make such a big impact on young people’s lives?

A. I had a parent of a former student come up and see me one day and say, “You saved my son’s life.” Unbeknownst to me, her son had been suicidal. I saw this kid and went, “You need to come out for the fall play, you’re a theater kid whether you know it or not,” and through that he found a group of friends and that was what walked him back from that kind of ideation.

John from Mount Pleasant High School receives a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

Excellence in Education Awards, sponsored by the Michigan Lottery, providing more than $28 billion to public education since 1972.



