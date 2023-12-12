Creekside Community Church opens time capsule holding items from 1926 and 1973

TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City church experienced a blast from the past after opening a time capsule.

Creekside Community Church just opened a time capsule with items from 1926 and 1973. The church was originally where Old Town Playhouse is today, and when a fire occurred back in the 20′s, a time capsule was hidden away. It was discovered in the move to the church’s current location on South Airport Road in 1973. Two copper boxes were then added to the capsule from their own time period in the original cornerstone of the church.

“It’s really interesting to look back even just 50 years, which to some people doesn’t seem that long ago but it is important to look back and realize how grateful we are and see all that God’s done for us. A lot of blessings through the years and shoulders of those that we stand on,” Pastor James Palmer from Creekside Community Church said.

You can view the time capsule during the Festival of Trains, which the church is hosting. And if you can’t make it to the festival, you can check out the historical items during their office hours.