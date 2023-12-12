Crawford Co. hosts Community Christmas Program to give back to kids in need

CRAWFORD COUNTY — Those who went to the Crawford County Community Christmas program on Tuesday got a joyful start to the week.

The Department of Health and Human Services hosted this event in Crawford County, giving out donations that they have been collecting for the last two months.

They handed out baskets filled with basic needs like clothing, winter clothing, pillows, and more for kiddos in the community who are in need.

Families were also able to grab cleaning supplies, toiletries, and books as they come in.

Volunteers spent their day at this event, including Darcie Bowers who said that their goal was to help as many families as possible this holiday season.

“This is for out kiddos in the community to provide necessities for the children, so they have some of those needs met clothing, winter clothes, pajamas, socks, if necessary, pillow, pillowcase, food cards for the family meeting those needs that don’t always get met,” she said.

She said this event was able to happen thanks to community members who can lend a hand this season.

“This gives them their necessities, their new outfits to go back to school in after break or pajamas so it’s just another way of getting kids what they need it’s a good time, community is willing to help we gets lots of community support everyone is through donations or sponsors that what makes it run,” she says.

The Department of Health and Human Services are always looking for help with donations. You can click here to find out how to donate.