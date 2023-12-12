Cadillac Footliters purchase new home after almost 20 years

CADILLAC — After almost 20 years, the Cadillac Footliters just purchased a new home.

The theater group formed in 1964 and enjoyed many years performing out of the Old Center Theatre building in downtown Cadillac. In 1990, that building was lost in a fire and in 1992 the group moved into a vacant church, which was then sold in 2004.

But with the help of donations and community support, they finally have a permanent home. Last week, they purchased a building off of Boon Road in Cadillac. And even though it is a bare-bones structure now, the president of Footliters, Joseph Baumann, said they have big plans for the future.

“Probably not performance space, but the positive plan is to actually have rehearsal space that’s hours and hours alone. Whenever we want to use it, as well as storage of kind of long term props and costumes and dedicated building space so we can have people build during the day, which has never been an option before. Being able to be on the sets as we’re building them, it’s going to make the product better. So the shows will be better, volunteers will be happier,” Baumann said.

The set for their next show, “Noises Off,” will be built in the new location. That show opens Jan. 12 at the Elenbaas Performing Arts Center in McBain.