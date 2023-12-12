Bipartisan reforms to Michigan’s juvenile justice system signed into law

Michigan is now better equipped to help kids stay out of jail under bipartisan legislation signed by Lt. Gov. Gilchrist.

In 2021, the state created the Juvenile Justice Task Force to find ways to keep children out of jail and from committing crimes as they get older.

The task force found that in 2019, nearly half of all cases initiated in juvenile court in Michigan were for repeatedly missing school or property crimes. In many cases, the kids were detained or incarcerated, and a patchwork of different standards and available resources created inconsistencies across Michigan’s youth justice system.

The task force put together legislation that lowers costs for families of juvenile defendants, and holds them accountable while connecting them with the right resources.

“These monumental reforms signify a significant step forward for our kids and communities, creating a juvenile justice system that prioritizes fairness and equity,” said Jason Smith, Executive Director of the Michigan Center for Youth Justice. “The newly signed laws embody our collective dedication to safeguarding the well-being and future of Michigan’s children while enhancing public safety.”

Part of the reform legislation includes making sure courts consider factors like a juvenile’s developmental maturity, emotional health, mental health, tribal status, and victim impacts when deciding whether to try them as an adult.