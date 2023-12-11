Presque Isle Co. man charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct

Aaron Pokorzynski

ALPENA COUNTY — The Alpena County Sheriff’s Office said that a Presque Isle County man has been arraigned on multiple counts of First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct charges after a three-year long investigation.

The sheriff’s office said that they arrested Aaron Pokorzynski on Dec. 9. Before that, Pokorzynski was working as the tennis pro at the Aplex Event Center in Alpena, but he is now barred from there as a condition of his bond. They also said that Pokorzynski was ordered to turnover his United States passport and have no contact with anyone under the age of 18.

His bond has been set at $50,000 cash/surety according to the sheriff’s office.

This investigation remains open and active.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with informaiton regarding this case or related events to contact or text Sgt. Michael Jones at 989-884-2047 or to email them at jonesm@alpenacounty.org.