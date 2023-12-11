Police: Traverse City teen kidnapped by 21-year-old, but she was found safe in Illinois

The Traverse City Police Department said Monday that a Traverse City teenager who went missing after school Friday was found safe in Illinois.

On Dec. 8 at 5:58 p.m., the Traverse City Police Department responded to a missing person report from the 800 block of Bates Street.

Police found that a 16-year-old female from Traverse City did not return home from school. It was suspected that she had been with a 21-year-old male acquaintance, and he had possibly taken the girl to the Chicago area, police said.

With the assistance of Central Dispatch, Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, FBI, Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies, both people were located safe, in Illinois.

The 21-year-old was arrested and is in Cook County Jail awaiting extradition to Traverse City, police said.

Captain Keith Gillis said the girl had been talking to the man on social media and they had met a couple times in person, and she thought he was driving her home Friday. When he headed out of Traverse City, the girl managed to send a text to her friend saying the man was taking her by force, Gillis said.

Patrol officers identified his vehicle in Mount Prospect, Illinois, police said. The girl and the man were interviewed by the FBI, and they confirmed it was a kidnapping.

The suspect will likely be facing several charges.

This is an open investigation, and 9&10 News will bring you more details as we learn them.



