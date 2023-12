On The Road: New Drinks and more at The Lucky Dog Bar and Grille-6:45

The Lucky Dog Bar and Grille is coming up on their sixth year of business in Beulah.

The restaurant has released a brand new cocktail menu with drinks containing local ingredients from Northern Michigan.

The Lucky Dog has a family-friendly environment where you can host your next holiday party or have a fun night out during their trivia and game nights.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are in Beulah getting a bite.

