Michigan lawmaker says regulating AI in political ads is essential for electoral process

Michigan has become one of the first states in the nation to pass legislation regulating AI-produced content in political ads in a move supporters say will help protect democracy and the reliability of political speech.

Rep. Penelope Tsernoglou, D-East Lansing, said in an interview that the legislation would put “guardrails” on the rapidly evolving technology to ensure it wouldn’t be misused to subvert elections.

“I think these bills are really important to protect voters from misinformation,” she said. “It’s so easy to use AI to create images or video or audio that really looks like and sounds like a person — and it’s not. It can be completely fake and you wouldn’t know it.”

Tsernoglou, the main sponsor of a four bill package that was signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, said that AI generated political content, when not properly labeled, could cause voters to support a candidate they wouldn’t otherwise and in extreme cases cause individuals to lose faith in the political process.

“There’s a lot of mistrust in government these days, and with the growing use of AI and deepfakes in political advertising, I believe we have a duty to demonstrate that Michigan stands firmly against deceiving voters,” she said in a statement following Whitmer’s signing. “Trust in government is paramount in a healthy democracy, and these new rules help ensure an electoral system where voters are empowered with the truth.”

Tsernoglou’s legislation requires political advertisers to include disclaimers on ads that content “generated in whole or substantially by artificial intelligence.”

A separate bill also signed by Whitmer bans the use of deepfake advertisements within 90 days of an election unless a clearly visible notice is included throughout the entirety of the video. The notice must read that the content “has been manipulated by technical means and depicts speech or conduct that did not occur.” If the ad includes some preexisting content that was altered with AI, a citation to the original piece of media must be included.

Michigan’s attorney general or individuals depicted in misleading advertisements can file for injunctive relief to get an ad in violation of these laws taken down. The individuals may also receive reimbursement for any costs or legal fees associated with the action.

A first violation of these laws could result in 90 days jail time and a $500 fine, while a second offense within five years could result in five years jail time and a $1,000 fine.

Voters Not Politicians, a progressive anti-corruption group, released a demonstrative video in October showing former Michigan politicians making uncharacteristic statements with clips produced through generative AI tools. Conservative former governor John Engler says we should “raise taxes,” while former liberal governor Jennifer Granholm says green jobs are “just a fad.”

Tsernoglou said the regulations represented an effort by Michigan Democrats to strengthen the state’s election process. Over 20 election bills have signed by Whitmer since the Legislature’s adjournment in November, including measures to outlaw the intimidation of election workers, ban firearms in and near polling places and automatically registering eligible ex-prisoners to vote.

As generative technology improves, legislators and and social media companies have amplified their concerns about AI-generated content being used to deceive voters and spread misinformation.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, said in November that it would require political advertisers on its platforms to disclose if content was produced using AI. It has yet to provide details on what that notice would look like or when it would be implemented.

Michigan’s push for regulating legislation comes with the expansion of easily available generative AI tools. Some political campaigns have already begun using content created with artificial intelligence in advertisements, including Never Back Down, a political action committee supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in his presidential campaign.

A campaign video released in May featuring numerous clips of DeSantis superimposed a set of AI-generated fighter jets flying overhead while DeSantis made a speech. According to Forbes, original footage from the event featured in the ad showed no such aircrafts.

Another advertisement released in July used an AI-generated voice of former president Donald Trump to dictate a post he had made on social media. A Trump campaign advisor told Politico that the use of AI in the ad was a “desperate attempt” to “deceive the American public.”

Neither advertisement included a disclosure that content was AI-generated.