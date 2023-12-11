Grand Traverse County Road Commission continues paint-a-plow for the second year

The Grand Traverse County Road Commission is in their busy season of keeping the road safe and snow free. And for their second year they are doing so with some school spirit by hosting paint-a-plow.

“It’s a great way for us to reach out to the community, get involved and we want to be part of the community. It’s a great chance for the kids to see how large our plows are, get involved and you know, when they’re actually waiting for the bus on the side of the road, so they know how big the plow is coming there,” said Managing Director, Dan Watkins.

The road commission drops off the plow to the school, and from there, the students can decorate the plow with their school colors, mascot or anything they’d like.

“But it’s really fun as they get to express their own interest and something school spirit about their school on the plow and can actually see around plowing,” said Watkins.

Not only is paint-a-plow a fun opportunity for students, but the road commission crew also loves getting involved.

“The guys love it, you know, internally. But I think it also is great for the community, too. We had some of the parades last year. We were able to do that for the Cherry Festival Parade. And I think it just it shows great, you know, community spirit,” Watkins said.

While it gives a regular snowplow some glam, it also brings awareness to the safety precautions you should be taking around snowplows.

“You know, the kids for the school bus are standing by the road, can actually see how big these plows are and kind of know that that’s going to throw some snow,” said Fleet and Facilities Manager, Timothy Coffel.

Your school can join in on the winter fun and show off your school spirit by contacting hcade@gtcrc.org or call 231-922-4849 ext. 208.









