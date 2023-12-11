Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Incredible condo with incredible views at the Grand Traverse Commons

After years of renovations, the old state hopsital was repurposed and given new life in t he form of restaurants, shopping and beautiful living quarters.

This fantastic fourth floor condo has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and one iconic special feature.

“Above that spiral staircase is a really unique feature. We are perched directly below the largest red spire / You crawl up a staircase and at the very top the views are just unbelievable. This is the only unit that has that access,” Ellie Vratania, a realtor with Real Estate One, said.

Just below the spire is a cozy, loft bedroom overlooking the spectacular kitchen. The main floor holds the perfect primary suite, a spare bedroom or home office and a sizable living space.

With it’s generous size, easy upkeep and everything the Grand Traverse Commons has to offer just an elevator ride away, this home is the perfect residence or rental.