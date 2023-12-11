40 volunteers help clean up The Pines in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY — Volunteers gathered Monday morning to help clean up The Pines in Traverse City.

The Pines in Traverse City is an encampment where some people experiencing homelessness stay. And twice a year, the Traverse City Police Department orchestrates the community effort to cleanup the area. Without regular garbage service and abandoned camps, the area gets littered with things left behind.

“The cleanup is all about is for one to show the people living back here that the community is here and they care about them. But also, no one wants to live in filth. No one wants to have to have a community where we have people living outside. So we work together to to clean up the area and also engage with the people experiencing homelessness,” Ryan Hannon, a community engagement officer with Goodwill Northern Michigan, said.

About 40 volunteers, including people living in the camp and city workers, all helped clean the area.

And if you would like to find out how to help next time then you can contact the Traverse City Police Department.