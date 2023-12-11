A pair of companies that put on pitch competitions for startups have announced that they will now be working together as 20Fathoms in Traverse City will now fully own and operate TCNewTech.

The pitch competition business works to bring in new investors, startups and the community to help create networking opportunities for those with a good business idea, who may need a little help.

20Fathoms say that they will work to put people in touch with mentors and provide additional funding to help people get their business off the ground!

“The beautiful thing about pitch competitions is they bring in investors along with startups and the community that the event has become really the soul of that ecosystem. You have 150-plus people who get together for networking opportunities and to pitch their ideas in front of investors who can put money into their idea. So as we grow it and as we build that more and more of these startups get to come to the Traverse City area, show what they’ve got and receive investment from investors,” said Executive director of 20Fathoms, Eric Roberts.

Roberts also says that he is finally a part of getting to work firsthand in this role after working behind the scenes.

“I’ve been going to that event personally as a guest, for the past two and a half years. And I just love the energy that it brings. It just brings people into this community that maybe normally wouldn’t be part of it,” said Roberts. “I can’t wait to apply our resources here at 20Fathoms and watch it grow and watch it get bigger and bigger.”

Roberts said that you expect the launch in the Spring of 2024.

He said that there are job openings available and that you can learn more about those openings and the 2024 launch on their website.