You have one more chance to participate in Ebels Taste of Christmas event, free samples

A very popular and tasty Christmas tradition took place in Falmouth last weekend.

Ebels Taste of Christmas brought thousands of visitors from all over Northern Michigan to sample Ebels’ holiday favorites.

Customers could get free samples of award-winning hams, prime rib, corned beef, summer sausages, Dawn Fresh Catering Salads and much, much more.

Advertisement

If you missed this mouthwatering event in Falmouth, you have one more chance to try some samples next Friday, Dec. 15 from 11a.m. to 4p.m. at Ebels’ newest location in Evart.

The Ebels family said they love to give back to the community, and as they like to say, it’s hard to run a business without a customer!