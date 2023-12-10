State troopers find over 50 grams of methamphetamine, several pills in man's car and home, Charlevoix County

A Charlevoix County man was arrested after state troopers found over 50 grams of methamphetamine and several pills in the man’s car and home.

Troopers say that they stopped a car just before 4 a.m. on Saturday in Charlevoix County.

The man they pulled over gave troopers consent to search his car where they found 10 grams of meth and fentanyl pills hidden under a plastic panel.

Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement were called to the scene and a search warrant was executed for the man’s house.

Detectives and troopers found 50 grams of meth and several pills from the car and home.

The case is still under investigation.