Sault Fire responds to two separate house fires, 3 cats rescued

Sault Fire responded to two separate consecutive house fires Saturday morning.

Crews were clearing out the first fire on the 1,000 block of Johnston when they were dispatched to a second fire that was at the 3,000 block of Sherman Park.

All occupants of both homes were not harmed.

Advertisement

In the first fire, three cats were rescued, there was no word of any animals in the second fire.

The department didn’t release any details as to the cause of the fires, but your Northern Michigan News Leader is working to bring you those details.