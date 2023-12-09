Remus couple visits penguins to cross another item off the wife’s bucket list while they can

REMUS — Some good news out of Remus, the couple that was battling Hayes Township over a burial plot that was sold to someone else, is now living their remaining days the best way they can.

The Luciers were able to cross another item off of Mrs. Lucier’s bucket list, visiting penguins at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park in Alto, Michigan.

The zoo is closed, but they do offer VIP animal encounters in the winter.

The park even let the Luciers visit, free of charge.

It was one of her dying wishes, to see some penguins and since she wasn’t sure she would survive winter, LynnDay said this meant everything to her.

“I thought I would never, never see them up close. It was just wonderful. You know. And I got lots of pictures in. And of course, the painting that they did with their feet. I got that right by my bed. And the people there were so good to us, " said LynnDay.

The Luciers recently settled with Hayes Township, who owns Pleasant Plains Cemetery, so they could focus on spending quality time with each other before LynnDay passes away.