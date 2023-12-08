World War II Vet Charlotte Barfield receives special honors for her 100th birthday

CADILLAC — A Northern Michigan 100-year-old World War II veteran is being recognized for her time in the military this weekend.

Charlotte Barfield served in the Navy during the war. On Saturday, she’s being honored by the Women’s Military Memorial with an award for reaching that major milestone. Barfield said she has no regrets about enlisting.

“It was a new experience. It was a wonderful experience. And I’m thankful that I enlisted. And I’m thankful that I’m a WAVE,” Barfield said.

Barfield said sometimes it feels like just yesterday, that she joined the military.

“I read about it. there weren’t there wasn’t that much about it that I remember, but I knew of the waves. I thought, I’m going to join the WAVE and get fit and do things besides just working,” she said.

She enlisted with the Navy as part of WAVES-short for Women Accepted for Voluntary Emergency Services in 1945 and stayed through 1946.

In those days, WAVES did not leave the states.

Barfield did basic training in New York, learned to teletype in Washington D.C., and then served in Charleston, South Carolina.

“I wish I would ‘ve enlisted sooner because the war ended, thank goodness, and I was discharged, and I went home. Goodbye,” said Barfield.

Barfield served for just a year. She eventually made her way to Northern Michigan and stayed.

A special birthday party is planned for her on Saturday. Her eldest daughter, Bonnie Mayoral, said the family is so proud of everything she’s accomplished.

“My mom is amazing. We’ve been very blessed to have my mom as a mom and to know that she’s served her country. She’s taken care of all of us. She’s volunteered in so many different areas. She fostered dozens of cats when they needed homes and owned her own cats,” said Mayoral.

Those accomplishments are also being recognized by the Women’s Military Memorial, with a Living Legend Proclamation, an honor given to veterans who reach 100.

Rhea Pruett, the Michigan Ambassador, for the organization said these women are role models for the younger generations.

“The purpose of the proclamation is to recognize trailblazers, women who serve during a time period where women were not recognized for their contributions to our country. They led the trail for us. They set the standard that let others know that women could serve and serve well just as well as the men who serve,” said Pruett.

“A lot of people do have freedom, but I know what’s going on a lot of people don’t and deserve a life, like they have,” Barfield said.

She also said she’d like her legacy to be one of kindness.

“It’s to be kind, to love your fellow people and be kind because everybody needs to feel kindness,” said Barfield.

Barfield was also honored by the City of Cadillac with a mayoral proclamation this past Wednesday which was her 100th birthday.