Whitmer signs bipartisan bills that aim to improve transparency in state government

LANSING – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday signed bipartisan legislation aimed at ensuring Michiganders have a transparent, responsive state government. The bills will require public officials and candidates seeking elected office to file financial disclosure reports with the Department of State.

“State government must be open, transparent, and accountable to the people it serves,” said Whitmer. “I’m proud to sign this good government legislation that implements Proposal 1 into law.”

Whitmer signed Senate Bills 613 through 616. Senate Bills 613 and 614 will require public officials and candidates seeking elected office to file financial disclosure reports with the Department of State. Officials and candidates will also be required to file certain information pertaining to their spouse.

Senate Bills 615 and 616 amend the Michigan Campaign Finance Act to allow candidate committees to pay fees associated with Senate Bills 613 and 614.



