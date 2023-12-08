What made this giant wall hidden in the woods of Michigan?

Venturing out into the wilds of Michigan, you can find some pretty miraculous fixtures that you are not likely to find anywhere else on planet Earth. Something many explorers of the Upper Peninsula have stumbled across is what appears to be a massive fortification wall hidden deep within the woods.

Without any other signs of an ancient building this sandstone wall has perplexed adventurers as to how it came to be and if it was manmade or a natural creation. So, where did it come from?

Alexis Dahl seeks a local geologist’s help is solving this mystery and explaining how this landmark came into existence. For the full video visit the Alexis Dahl YouTube page and for more great stories celebrating the rich history throughout Michigan visit the Alexis Dahl website.