Upcycle old containers into beautifully aged Bells in time for holiday décor

When it comes to the holiday season, nothing says ‘festive’ quite like a bell. For this episode of “The Effortless Girl” with Do It Yourself crafter Julie Loven, she shows a way to upcycle old containers into a beautifully aged bell that can be used for a variety of décor projects to spruce up for the season.

With a budget of less than $5 on this project, this project is a great way to bring the family together for the holidays with a fun craft that is safe even for younger children.

For a full supplies list, a step-by-step breakdown and many more wonderful D-I-Y craft projects make sure you visit The Effortless Girl website.