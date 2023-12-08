Two local high schools collect donations to benefit families, players from Evart’s basketball program

CADILLAC — Area high school basketball fans got into a pair of games Friday night for free, and for a good reason.

A little less than three weeks ago four Evart High School basketball players were injured in a car crash on their way to a scrimmage. And just this past week, a middle school basketball player passed away from cancer.

And on Friday night, some of the wildcats’ league rivals decided to do something to help.

At Manton High School they made Friday’s conference opening doubleheader free to fans, and instead asked for donations to benefit the families and players in Evart. Word of that made it to Pine River where the bucks also offered free admission to Friday’s game to help raise money for their nearby rival team.

“With Evart being so close, we’re very tightly connected to them. You know our kids are friends with them through athletics, through 4-H, through church.// You know, when their community is impacted, it kind of indirectly impacts all of us around, as our heart go out to them,” the Pine River Athletic Director Terry Martin said.

“For us to be able to give back at a time like this, because we know how much it was when they did the same to us, so we can give back. So, whenever we can do that, hey, that’s what’s life’s about, and show things that are bigger and better than just the game,” the Manton Athletic Director Scott Bender said.

The rangers actually play at Evart next week and they are planning to deliver the proceeds from Friday’s collection when they arrive.