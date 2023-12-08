Standoff in Chippewa Co. ends when suspect is tased and pepper sprayed, officials say

Multiple police agencies on the scene on Bay Mills Reservation in Chippewa County just east of Bay Mills Community College on Dec. 8, 2023. By Jim Lehocky

A two hour standoff in Chippewa County on Friday morning ended after the suspect was tased and pepper sprayed, police said.

Bay Mills Police Chief Ronald Carrick said that officers arrived on the scene around 9:30 a.m. to serve a man warrants. The residence is located on West Lakeshore Drive on the Bay Mills Reservation.

Police said that when they arrived, the suspect waved a knife at them and went inside the residence.

Around 11:20 a.m., officers from multiple agencies entered the house and apprehended the suspect, ending the standoff, police said.

Carrick said the suspect was taken to the hospital for observation.

No officers were injured, Carrick said.

Bay Mills Community College, which is nearby to the scene of the standoff, was on lockdown during the incident, police said.