Outdoor Decor in Grawn has been a local family business for 38 years now.

Outdoor Decor specializes in handpicked, fresh wreaths that come in various sizes.

The local business currently ships across the country with customized options.

Advertisement

Although wreaths are a huge seller, the business is also known for their garland and unique centerpieces that last throughout the holiday season!

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler are learning how to make a wreath with Outdoor Decor.

On The Road: Handpicked Wreaths at Outdoor Decor-6:45