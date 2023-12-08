MSU selects new president after months of tragedy and tumult

EAST LANSING — After a chaotic and concerning year without a permanent leader, Michigan State University has selected Kevin Guskiewicz as its next president.

Guskiewicz was enthusiastically approved unanimously by the Board of Trustees after a monthlong search. He has served as chancellor for the University of North Carolina since 2019.

Guskiewicz, a neuroscientist, will enter the role on March 4, 2024. Interim President Teresa Woodruff will continue to lead the university until then.

“This is an exciting day for Michigan State University as we begin a new chapter while also continuing the excellence and global impact that our great university has championed,” said Rema Vassar, Chair of the Board. Vassar said Guskiewicz could successfully lead the university’s day-to-day business and advance its place as a prominent institution for research and academic achievement.

“When you look at Dr. Guskiewicz’s record and when you spend time with him, you’ll find that he’s committed to working in trusted partnerships with students, alum, faculty, staff, administrators and trustees,” she added.

Longtime MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo, a member of the 29-person presidential search committee, said he hoped Guskiewicz would be able to bridge divisions between students, faculty and staff in his role.

“From the time I met Kevin Guskiewicz and when he became a candidate to lead Michigan State University, he stood out as a tremendous choice for our next president,” he said. “The times I’ve had a chance to speak to him and to those that know him, one of the biggest things that stood out to me was that he makes relationships that last — he cares very deeply about people.”

Guskiewicz was one of two finalists for the position. According to the State News, MSU’s independent student newspaper, Guskiewicz was being considered alongside University of Texas San Antonio president Taylor Eighmy. Eighmy dropped out of the race before Thanksgiving, leaving Guskiewicz as the only remaining candidate.

Guskiewicz spoke at the meeting after being confirmed to the post.

“I’ve spent my entire professional life in higher education and I’ve seen it through the lens of a junior faculty member of striving for tenure, a department chair and a center director, a dean and a chancellor and also a proud parent of four children, including three college graduates,” he said. “What I’ve taken away from each experience is the transformative power of higher education to prepare the next generation of citizens and leaders and not only to solve the grand challenges of today, but also to identify and address the grand challenges of tomorrow.”

Guskiewicz also spoke to the role of diversity on campus. He was praised by trustees for his appointment of a commission at UNC to study the university’s history with racism which recommended solutions to lessen its impact.

“Inclusive culture is critical to the success of any great research university aspiring to be exceptional. A diverse community is imperative to attracting and retaining the best students, faculty and staff,” he said. “The university’s greatest asset is its people and nurturing our people must be at the heart of what we do as an institution.”

Guskiewicz will also serve as a professor in the school of kinesiology. His research has influenced concussion guidelines in both the NFL and NCAA, he said at the meeting.

Since former president Samuel Stanley’s resignation following clashes with the Board, MSU has been rocked with tragedies and scandals. An on-campus shooting in February ended with three students killed, five injured and the university community devastated.

A series of controversies emerged in September around former head football coach Mel Tucker, who was accused of masturbating over the phone with Brenda Tracey, a sexual assault survivor and consent advocate. Tucker was terminated from his role, found to have sexually harassed Tracey in a report from the university and remains poised for legal battles over what he claims as wrongful termination.

The Board of Trustees itself has come under scrutiny after trustee Breanna Scott accused Vassar of acting unethically in her role as chair. Those tensions boiled over at a meeting in October as the Board’s conflicts were coupled with calls for the release of over 6,000 documents related to disgraced MSU physician Larry Nassar.

“I am aware that Michigan State University has faced more than its share of challenges in recent years,” Guskiewicz said. “Yet I see a strong university with an inspiring historical foundation that can reach new levels of excellence through its powerful commitment to student success, knowledge discovery and land grant service.”