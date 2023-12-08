Haley’s Hot Takes: Taylor Swift, Darius Rucker, and more!

Taylor Swift has been announced as Time’s 2023 “Person of the Year”. This is after she had the year of a lifetime!! Swift’s sold out tour, grossed 2.2 billion dollars in North America ticket sales. Her movie “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” also made 96 million dollars in the box office!

Darius Rucker has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! This is years after a successful career as a musician. He is a part of the the Grammy award-winning band Hootie and the Blowfish. He also went to the country music side, where he had four albums that reached number one on the Billboard Country chart.

Another star has received their star! Last Friday, Macaulay Culkin was given a star. He rose to fame when he starred in “Home Alone” and has been a well known figure every since!

